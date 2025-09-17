MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $3.85 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,211,000 after buying an additional 712,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,574,000 after buying an additional 810,938 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,193,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after buying an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

