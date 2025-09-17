MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned 0.20% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,823,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after buying an additional 160,750 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.2%

PREF opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

