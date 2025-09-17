MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 537 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

