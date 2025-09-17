MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,195 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,137,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 52,105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 99,234.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

PFF opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.