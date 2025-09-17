MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,599,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,642,000 after acquiring an additional 765,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.0%

COF stock opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

