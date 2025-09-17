Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 793,802 shares worth $220,478,166. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

