Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 26,985 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 22.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 145.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter worth $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%.The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,488,205.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 657,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,337.44. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,669. The trade was a 40.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and have sold 322,841 shares worth $20,990,025. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

