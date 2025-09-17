Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

