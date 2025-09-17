Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $171.70 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average of $136.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,403 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

