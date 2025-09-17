Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth $1,886,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CSG Systems International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 216,128 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in CSG Systems International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,465,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,624,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.29%.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

