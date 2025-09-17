Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Silgan by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 199,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $58.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $513,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,052.60. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

