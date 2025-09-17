Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after buying an additional 1,167,700 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.72.

Get Our Latest Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.