Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Enclave Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

