Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Strong Sell Rating

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price objective on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.45.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Down 4.3%

LNC opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,691.35. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 250,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,015 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 99.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.