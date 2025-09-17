Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.