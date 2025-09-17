Lift Dollar Price Down 0% This Week (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Lift Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Lift Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges. Lift Dollar has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lift Dollar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116,781.08 or 1.00367850 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,033.51 or 0.99725350 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00349231 BTC.

About Lift Dollar

Lift Dollar launched on June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 49,037,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,322 tokens. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. The official website for Lift Dollar is liftdollar.com.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 49,037,912.28399171. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99952075 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lift Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lift Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lift Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lift Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.