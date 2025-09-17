Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $23,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,967,000 after buying an additional 1,128,491 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 825,759 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 708,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,093,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 584,774 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.17 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

