Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.28 and traded as high as C$29.00. Leon's Furniture shares last traded at C$28.75, with a volume of 9,527 shares.

LNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leon’s Furniture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.28.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total transaction of C$110,040.00. 69.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

