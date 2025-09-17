Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,273 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lennar worth $25,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 26.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Lennar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 48.9% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.