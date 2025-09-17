Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VIG opened at $215.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

