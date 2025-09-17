Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF $IBDY

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDY. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IBDY opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

