Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $48,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.94 per share, with a total value of $84,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,848.38. This represents a 3.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 28,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,061.80. This trade represents a 54.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.