Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF $IBDT

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

