Lawrence Seidman Buys 17,000 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Seidman bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $780,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 194,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,929,908.19. The trade was a 9.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.28. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bankwell Financial Group

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 100,302 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.