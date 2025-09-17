Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 117,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 80,418 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,049.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.