Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 278 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 86.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

CRH stock opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

