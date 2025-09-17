Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

