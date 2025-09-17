Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 483 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

