Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MLPA opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.