Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

EXEL stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

