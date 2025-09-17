Krilogy Financial LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

