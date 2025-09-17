Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after buying an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 495.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $100.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

