Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 7,236 Shares of Invesco India ETF $PIN

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco India ETF worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco India ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 153,662 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco India ETF Price Performance

Invesco India ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

