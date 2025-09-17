Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 6,792 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Incyte Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $251,785.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,074.84. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.