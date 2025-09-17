Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,572,000. CBM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $306.80 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,924 shares of company stock worth $16,971,612. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

