Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,988,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,220,380.76. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MTG opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. MGIC Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.