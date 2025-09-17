Kivalliq Energy (CVE:KIV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kivalliq Energy Co. (CVE:KIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Kivalliq Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 59,000 shares traded.
Kivalliq Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.
About Kivalliq Energy
Kivalliq Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for uranium and gold deposits. The company has the Angilak, Baker Basin, and the Baffin Gold Properties in Nunavut Territory; the Genesis Property in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba; and the Hatchet Lake Property in Saskatchewan.
