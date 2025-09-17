Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 9,889 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 193.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.