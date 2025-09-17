Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after buying an additional 773,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,764,000 after buying an additional 1,335,809 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

