Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 517,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 197,729 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

