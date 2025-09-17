Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $924.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

