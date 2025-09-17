Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,434,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Lam Research by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 312,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

