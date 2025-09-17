Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SMH stock opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $308.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.20.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

