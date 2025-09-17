Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Position in Jumia Technologies $JMIA

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

