Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Jungheinrich Stock Performance

Jungheinrich stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. Jungheinrich has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $44.11.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

