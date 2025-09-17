Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Jungheinrich Stock Performance
Jungheinrich stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. Jungheinrich has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $44.11.
Jungheinrich Company Profile
