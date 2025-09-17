JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,382 ($18.86) and last traded at GBX 1,374 ($18.76), with a volume of 632693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,322.66 ($18.05).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JTC. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 973.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 906.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30,450.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

