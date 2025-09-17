JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

