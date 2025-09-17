JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 125.08 ($1.71), with a volume of 509751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.71).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,808.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.12.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.