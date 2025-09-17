Jones Trading Downgrades aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) to Hold

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jones Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ATYR opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATYR. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 7.5% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 79.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.