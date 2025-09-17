Jennifer Cunningham Cotter Sells 128,429 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 128,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $1,000,461.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,826.16. This trade represents a 37.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 134,476 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,023,362.36.

On Monday, August 18th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,224,656.55.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

